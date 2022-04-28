Former NBA coach George Karl isn't forgetting his Spurs roots

SAN ANTONIO — From 1973-78, former NBA coach George Karl suited up for the San Antonio Spurs.
He was the team's point guard playing alongside legend George Gervin before retiring in 1978.
He then transitioned to becoming the Spurs' assistant coach from 1978-80 before landing with the Sonics, Nuggets, Bucks, and Kings for an incredible NBA coaching career.
But the 2013 NBA Coach of the Year has never forgotten his Spurs roots.
Karl frequently shares on social media some of his favorite Spurs memories, even former players who played in the ABA before they became Spurs.
Here is a sample of what he says about San Antonio including a reminder of how prolific a scorer Gervin was during his playing days.
In case you are wondering who Louie Dampier is, he played with the Spurs from 1976-79. He was selected by the Spurs in the 1976 ABA Dispersal Draft following the ABA's end.
And how about another quick trip down Spurs memory lane? Karl shares an old Spurs contest featuring some of the team's best players such as the great Gervin, Mike Gale, James Silas, Larry Kenon, and Billy Paultz.
Karl will be joining Spurs legend Manu Ginobili as part of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame class.
A fitting cap to his storied career.
As they say, once a Spur, always a Spur.
What do you say, Spurs fans? Are you old enough to remember the old ABA Spurs or the team's early NBA years?
