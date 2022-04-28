Former NBA coach George Karl isn't forgetting his Spurs roots

Karl played for the Spurs from 1973-78.

SAN ANTONIO — From 1973-78, former NBA coach George Karl suited up for the San Antonio Spurs.

He was the team's point guard playing alongside legend George Gervin before retiring in 1978.

He then transitioned to becoming the Spurs' assistant coach from 1978-80 before landing with the Sonics, Nuggets, Bucks, and Kings for an incredible NBA coaching career.

But the 2013 NBA Coach of the Year has never forgotten his Spurs roots.

Karl frequently shares on social media some of his favorite Spurs memories, even former players who played in the ABA before they became Spurs.

Here is a sample of what he says about San Antonio including a reminder of how prolific a scorer Gervin was during his playing days.

If you’re having a discussion about the greatest scorers in pro hoops history, it must include George Gervin.



He was Kevin Durant 25 years before KD. pic.twitter.com/njgOpsJB06 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) January 13, 2022

Louie Dampier appreciation post!



He holds most ABA records. May not be a Steph without him.



Played the right way too and made our game better! pic.twitter.com/DKfdVIE13D — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) January 5, 2022

I’m declining my 10 day contract offer as a player. Knees aren’t good enough. 🤨😆



But I may accept one as a Coach. Gotta get past this 1,999 games coached hurdle!! pic.twitter.com/e5AQQr1fBK — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) December 31, 2021

Love my hair here. Miss my hair! 🤨 https://t.co/7Da754SEBl — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 25, 2022

In case you are wondering who Louie Dampier is, he played with the Spurs from 1976-79. He was selected by the Spurs in the 1976 ABA Dispersal Draft following the ABA's end.

And how about another quick trip down Spurs memory lane? Karl shares an old Spurs contest featuring some of the team's best players such as the great Gervin, Mike Gale, James Silas, Larry Kenon, and Billy Paultz.

I saw this today. I think I won this! Thankful for all my @spurs teammates!



Classic 70s ABA here @Super70sSports! pic.twitter.com/C1Y4Hms97v — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) November 27, 2020

Karl will be joining Spurs legend Manu Ginobili as part of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

A fitting cap to his storied career.

More than anything, this honor is a celebration of many relationships and great memories over 50 years.



Coach Smith would remind me to always thank the many people who helped me.



Thank you very much! pic.twitter.com/joyigLamgd — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 1, 2022

As they say, once a Spur, always a Spur.

What do you say, Spurs fans? Are you old enough to remember the old ABA Spurs or the team's early NBA years?