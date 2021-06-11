'A real one!!!' | Spurs' Dejounte Murray signs fan's jersey in response to tweets

One Spurs fan decided to shoot their shot while buying a Spurs jersey and went home with something extra special.

SAN ANTONIO — Buying a jersey is a special day for any fan of a team. One Spurs fan decided to shoot their shot while buying a Spurs jersey and went home with something extra special.

Friday, Monique Dillard was set on buying a Dejounte Murray jersey. The only question left unanswered was, how many? She took to Twitter to get others to weigh in and tagged Murray in the tweet.

"Decisions Decisions… at the spurs shop and debating to either get one @DejounteMurray Jerseys or two. If I ever meet him and get him to sign my jersey I won’t want to wear it anymore lol."

That tweet was sent at 1:10 p.m. Dejounte Murray responded one hour later, asking for Monique's location and saying he'd meet up with her to sign her new purchase.

Monique responded that she'd just left the AT&T Center, but would meet Murray "wherever" to get her jersey signed.

The public dialogue between the two stops there, but at 3:38 p.m., Monique shared a photo of her and Murray -- and a signed jersey.

"Man what a day! @DejounteMurray a real one!!! Thank you again!" Murray also took time to take a picture with Monique's daughter.

Spurs Twitter responded to her post, noting Murray's generosity in taking the time to make a Silver and Black fan's day.

