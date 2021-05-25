Spurs legend Tony Parker gearing up for World Series of Poker Main Event

The Main Event is scheduled for November and could send the winner home with over $5 million.

SAN ANTONIO — Legendary Spurs point guard Tony Parker is gearing up for a totally different type of competition, heading to Las Vegas for the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Gregory Chochon, the director of the World Series of Poker, announced Parker as the first qualifier for this year's Main Event, which is scheduled for November and could send the winner home with over $5 million.

