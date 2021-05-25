x
Spurs legend Tony Parker gearing up for World Series of Poker Main Event

The Main Event is scheduled for November and could send the winner home with over $5 million.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker dribbles the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during a game at the Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO — Legendary Spurs point guard Tony Parker is gearing up for a totally different type of competition, heading to Las Vegas for the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Gregory Chochon, the director of the World Series of Poker, announced Parker as the first qualifier for this year's Main Event, which is scheduled for November and could send the winner home with over $5 million.

The four-time NBA champion won a charity Texas Hold 'Em tournament in January, according to The PM Group. Parker is the president and majority stakeholder of ASVEL, a basketball team in his home of France, and a documentary about his life premiered on Netflix this year.

