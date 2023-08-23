Spurs' Blake Wesley encouraging San Antonio young athletes to be their best on and off the court

Wesley's message is also aimed at promoting healthy habits for San Antonio athletes.

SAN ANTONIO — In July, San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley helped put together a basketball clinic for the San Antonio community as part of Herbalife's 2023 North American Extravaganza.

There he got to spend time with local athletes to help them refine their basketball skills and give back to the community.

However, it was not just about basketball skills Wesley wanted to impart to the San Antonio youth.

He wanted a larger message aimed at promoting healthy habits from proper eating and sleeping.

"Working closely with children from the community allows me to give back and share the knowledge that has helped me become a better athlete, such as focusing on education, developing their basketball skills, and forming healthy habits from nutrition to sleep," said Wesley in a Herbalife release.

The free basketball clinic was held at the Davis-Scott Family YMCA. It allowed participants to learn from professional coaches and athletes while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

"Our goal in hosting these basketball clinics is not only to improve the basketball skills of the participants but to instill important values such as teamwork, discipline, and the importance of developing healthy nutritional habits," said Joe Abunassar, Founder and CEO of IMPACT Basketball. "For the pro-NBA athletes, these three values play an integral role in their performance on the court."

The Spurs players and organization go above and beyond the call of duty to serve San Antonio and surrounding counties.

In fact, the Spurs were awarded the 2023 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for their efforts in Uvalde, Texas following the mass school shooting in May 2022.

Also, guard Tre Jones awarded $25,000 to the Uvalde Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas.

Just add Wesley's community effort to the long, outstanding list of examples of the Spurs giving back.