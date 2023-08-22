NBA 2K League coach says it's difficult to re-create Spurs' Wembanyama in NBA 2K24

"He's literally a cheat code," said Raptors Uprising's head coach.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been labeled as "generational," and "franchise."

He's also been called the equivalent of a basketball video game "cheat code" as the kind of player virtual-created straight out of the video game NBA 2K24 with skillsets set to maximum.

And that may not be too far off.

The rookie has the length, athleticism, dribbling, shooting, defense, offense, speed, and height that is out of this world.

But what does an expert from the NBA 2K League think about the "cheat code" that is Wembanyama?

NBA 2K League Raptors Uprising Head Coach Roy Khrishan weighed in admitting he does not know if it is possible to re-create the Spurs big man in the virtual basketball world.

"I don't even know if I could create him in the 2K League," Khrishan said. "I don't even know if I could, and I've tried."

Standing at 7-5 with shoes, Wembanyama is a specimen.

He has yet to play an NBA regular season game but what he did in the French League and in the NBA Summer League has many buying into the hype.

Wembanyama’s two-game totals from the summer were 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor.

This makes any basketball fan anticipate his big splash in the league and why he gets labeled as a video game "cheat code."

"I've popped on the PS5 and I said, 'Can I make a 7'5" guy that can shoot, pull up dribble a little bit, do all the things, and I really can't," Khrishan said.

The Raptors GC coach quips that the only way to reconstruct Wembanyama is to hack the game.

"The only way I can do it is to hack the game. He's literally a cheat code," he said.

There is tremendous hype surrounding Wembanyama heading into the new season.