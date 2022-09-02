Spurs' Dejounte Murray selected by Team Durant for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Murray is the first Spurs player named to an All-Star roster since 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA held its 2022 All-Star Draft and San Antonio's All-Star guard, Dejounte Murray, was selected by Team Kevin Durant in the second round for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Murray will be making his first All-Star Game after being named an injury-replacement player for Warriors' Draymond Green.

Murray is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists this season. The Spurs guard holds averages of 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.06 steals.

