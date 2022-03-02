'I'm thankful and grateful' | Dejounte Murray set a personal goal to become an NBA All-Star

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2019, the San Antonio Spurs will have an NBA All-Star.
On Monday, the NBA announced that the Spurs' Dejounte Murray was named to the 2022 Western Conference All-Star squad, filling in for the injured Warriors' Draymond Green.
Murray more than deserved the spot.
He is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists this season. The Spurs guard holds averages of 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.06 steals.
His personal milestone was enough for him to dig up a 2019 tweet where he gave himself a personal goal to become an All-Star.
RELATED: 'This is only the beginning' | Dejounte Murray will represent the Spurs in the All-Star Game for the first time
And he wasn't the only one to rejoice in the good news.
Following the announcement, Spurs fans shared their excitement on social media.
Here's a sample of their reaction:
Murray becomes the first Spurs player named to an All-Star roster since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2019. The Spurs have now had at least one All-Star selection in 41 of the 45 All-Star Games since joining the NBA in 1976, the most of any team in that span.
His selection was widely celebrated across the league.
Murray's teammates applauded his milestone and other NBA players congratulated him such as LeBron James and Draymond Green.
RELATED: Spurs' Murray not selected to 2022 West All-Star reserves, but there's still hope he'll be added
Murray will be suiting up for the West squad in Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20.
What do you have to say Spurs fans? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.