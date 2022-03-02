'I'm thankful and grateful' | Dejounte Murray set a personal goal to become an NBA All-Star

Spurs fans also celebrated Murray's accomplishment after he was named to the team as a replacement for the injured Draymond Green.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2019, the San Antonio Spurs will have an NBA All-Star.

On Monday, the NBA announced that the Spurs' Dejounte Murray was named to the 2022 Western Conference All-Star squad, filling in for the injured Warriors' Draymond Green.

Murray more than deserved the spot.

He is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists this season. The Spurs guard holds averages of 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.06 steals.

His personal milestone was enough for him to dig up a 2019 tweet where he gave himself a personal goal to become an All-Star.

I Remember Sitting In The Green Room And Being Judged Cause Of My Past As A Kid And The @spurs Knew I Didn’t Have Guidance And Needed A Opportunity. I Remember Tearing My ACL And People Thought It Was Over For Me. Wow I’m Thankful And Grateful! It’s A Reality Now. Thank You God🙏🏽 https://t.co/FUiieuorMj — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 8, 2022

And he wasn't the only one to rejoice in the good news.

Following the announcement, Spurs fans shared their excitement on social media.

Here's a sample of their reaction:

Well deserved

Thank you @Money23Green for your support @DejounteMurray has been working his Ass off to get this opportunity pic.twitter.com/3vF0gTM7hI — I have a Dream! (@TexasSports19) February 7, 2022

Por Fin !!! (translation = about time) @DejounteMurray you deserve this and so much more ❤️🏀❤️🏀 signed your humble Spurs fans — Gizmo's Mom - USA Citizen ®©™ (@iluvaliens) February 7, 2022

Murray becomes the first Spurs player named to an All-Star roster since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2019. The Spurs have now had at least one All-Star selection in 41 of the 45 All-Star Games since joining the NBA in 1976, the most of any team in that span.

“The way you guys bleed Silver & Black, it means everything to me. I'm grateful. This is only the beginning.”



A message from our #NBAAllStar to you, Spurs Family 💯🙏@DejounteMurray | #PorVida https://t.co/w5WR0ELlmP pic.twitter.com/R09lQLBf9F — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2022

His selection was widely celebrated across the league.

Murray's teammates applauded his milestone and other NBA players congratulated him such as LeBron James and Draymond Green.

Murray will be suiting up for the West squad in Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20.