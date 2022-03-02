Report: Spurs trade Derrick White to Boston for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, draft pick

The Spurs continue to secure draft capital.

SAN ANTONIO — According to multiple media reports, the Spurs have traded guard Derrick White to Boston for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

Sources: Boston will also send Romeo Langford to San Antonio. https://t.co/jplPZMxpVw — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022

Spurs will also have the right to swap first-round picks with Boston in 2028, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/eQD9MrQ9ta — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 10, 2022

This was a surprising move considering White was considered part of the team's core during this rebuild.

White was drafted by the Spurs in 2017 and spent four seasons in San Antonio. He finishes his time in San Antonio with career averages of 11.6 points per game, 3.9 assists, and 44% shooting.

The Spurs are adding shooting guard Langford and guard/forward Richardson but it remains an open question if the team will flip the players in future moves before the end of the NBA Trade Deadline or keep them on the roster for the remainder of the season.

Either way, the team now has more players and draft capitals to use for any future deals.

This was a bold move on the team's part but it is clear the Spurs are aiming to add draft capital as the franchise continues its rebuild.

A look at the team's recent deals and all involve first and second-round picks.

In the Bryn Forbes-Denver deal, the team acquired a second-round pick. In the Juancho Hernangomez-Jazz deal, the team also acquired a second-round pick.

In the deal with Toronto with Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks, the team was able to secure first-round protected picks.

The Spurs are setting themselves nicely in the NBA Draft and drafts to come.