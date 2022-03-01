Spurs 101, Clippers 94: What they said after the game

The Spurs ended their losing skid with a home win over the Clippers.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs snapped their five-game losing streak, beating the Clippers, 101-94, in San Antonio.

Derrick White led the team with 19 points in his return to the court after being out in the NBA's COVID protocols. Dejounte Murray had 18 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 17 points.

The Spurs move to 16-27 and will next play the Suns on Jan. 17.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Clippers.

SPURS

"We got to put some wins together so we can get back into this thing. We don't have time to wait. We're getting healthy now so we just got to keep going," White.

"We were in desperate need of a win. That's where my mind was resonating. I think the boys did a great job of just coming out and fighting for that," Jock Landale.

"Obviously, the Clippers don't have all their bodies, for sure, but in this league, it happens to all of us and you got to go just play. We took a big punch from them. They got that lead, we lost the lead several times, and they went ahead of us, but I thought the guys did a good job keeping their poise and staying the course," Gregg Popovich.

CLIPPERS

Serge Ibaka