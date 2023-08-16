New Spur Reggie Bullock owns a private island in Belize

Welcome, to "Bullock Island." ☀

SAN ANTONIO — Here's something you probably didn't know about the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs, Reggie Bullock: He owns an island.

Yes, you read that right.

Before landing with the Spurs, Bullock invested $2 million in a private Belize island in 2023. He intends for it to not only be for him and his family but also a resort.

And to no one's surprise, it is aptly named, "Bullock Island."

“I’ve been looking for different things to invest my money in,” Bullock said to Andscape. “I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about five acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It’s a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities.”

According to Andscape, Bullock plans to build a 4,000-square-foot home on the island for himself and his family and eight villas for rent for vacationers.

There will also be plan a restaurant, bar, spa, basketball court, and infinity pool.

Bullock has been providing updates on the island's development and from the looks of the latest videos he has shared on social media, it certainly is paradise.

"Lifetime memories, and unforgettable moments loading! Bullock Island will have a plethora of adventures to partake in. Creating more than just a vacation getaway," Bullock posted on his Instagram page. “Arrive as tourist, leave as family”

Bullock told Andscpae that to get to his island, you have to fly to Belize City, take a short flight to Placencia, then take a 10-minute boat ride.

By the looks of his island, that trip will be well worth it when you arrive on "Bullock Island."