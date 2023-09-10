Spurs playing on KENS 5 for 11 games in 2023-24 season; Here's the full local TV schedule

KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs, will broadcast the Silver & Black's Austin showdown with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season, which includes 11 games appearing on KENS 5, the official television station of the Spurs.

KENS 5 tips off its Spurs game coverage when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Nov. 20.

KENS 5 also will broadcast one of the annual I-35 Series games in Austin, as the Spurs host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets at Moody Center on Friday, March 15.

Sean Elliott is back for his 23rd year as lead analyst alongside veteran play-by-play broadcaster Bill Land, who is in his 21st season calling Spurs basketball. Dan Weiss returns as host of Spurs Live Pre and Postgame show.

KENS 5 sports anchor Nate Ryan will join the game coverage for select KENS 5 games this season. National sports personality Michelle Beadle also will be back as a special contributor for select games.

Spurs games appearing on KENS 5 TV also will be available to fans in the San Antonio market on both the KENS 5 app and the Spurs mobile app.

Here's the full schedule of Spurs games on KENS 5 this season (game tip-offs indicated in Central Time):

Monday, November 20: Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 24: San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23: San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12: Charlotte Hornets @ San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 27: Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3: Cleveland Cavaliers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10: San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 29: Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15: Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs @ Moody Center, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5: San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

The Spurs also will air a total of 61 regular season games on Bally Sports and four games on CW35. In-season tournament broadcast information will be released at a later date.

You can view the full broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season at Spurs.com/schedule. For exact channel details and more info on how to add the Spurs schedule to your calendar, text WATCH to 210-444-5050.

The Spurs will tip off their regular season games by hosting the Houston Rockets on Oct. 25 on Bally Sports.