It's all about the wins for the Spurs | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs are about getting wins this new season, but how can they accomplish that goal?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Mike Taylor of the "Mike Taylor Live" podcast/YouTube show to react to the San Antonio Spurs saying it will be a season of winning and how they might accomplish that goal.

Also, can this Spurs team be a defensive menace in the new season?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.