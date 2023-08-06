'He's a great player' | Spurs' Keldon Johnson gives his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs forward comments on his likely new teammate and about playing through a bad season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft and it is highly likely the team will select French big man Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is a no-brainer pick for the Spurs and he is pegged to be the league's next megastar and could help shorten the franchise's rebuild considerably.

But what does forward Keldon Johnson think about his potentially new teammate?

Johnson was a guest on San Antonio Sports Star's "The Blitz" and was asked about Wembanyama.

Naturally, he did not fully comment since the 19-year-old French basketball phenom is not a Spur yet adding that it is "above his pay grade." However, he did comment on what he has seen from Wembanyama on the court.

"I know the Spurs will make the best decision possible," Johnson said. "Of course, you see the highlights. It's all over the Internet. From what I see he's a great player."

Wembanyama will have the big lights on him once he is officially in the NBA.

He is tabbed as the next generational-type player with his ability to greatly impact both ends of the court.

He can shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line, finish at the rim with authority, and can handle the ball like a point guard.

He has freakish athleticism, can run the floor, defend on the perimeter, and is still a teenager with more room to develop on the court.

"He's definitely a good player," Johnson said.

Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points per game along with 3.0 blocks, 10.4 rebounds, and 47 percent field goal shooting through 34 games played for the Metropolitans 92. He's also guided them to the French League Finals.

He's not even in the league and is already treated like an NBA star with his Metropolitans 92 games being broadcasted and featured in NBA T.V. promotions.

And much like the rest of Spurs fans across the globe, Johnson had difficulty watching the NBA Draft Lottery to the end anticipating the Spurs to miss out on the No. 1 pick.

"I was at my house and I was watching until we got to the third pick," he said. "I kind of got nervous. I didn't get too excited. I didn't get too high or too low. It's god's plan and if he wants it to happen, it'll happen."

"When it got to the third pick I started to get nervous. I turned my phone off. I turned the T.V. off."

Despite Wembanyama's much-anticipated arrival, Johnson says if the Spurs do select him then the team will treat him like anyone else on the roster.

"If that's who we end up going with at the end of the day then we'll take him in like we take everybody else in. Treat him like our brother," he said

Although Johnson won't comment too much on his likely new hardwood partner, it is a sure bet the pair will make for a great one-two punch next season in San Antonio.

JOHNSON SAYS PREVIOUS SEASON ALLOWED THE YOUNG TEAM TO GROW

It wasn't the easiest to get through but Johnson feels that the 2022-23 season allowed the players to grow.

"Honestly, we grew so much as a team. We're such a young team last year," he said. "We had a lot of young guys including myself. I felt like each and every day we got better."

The 22-win season was a grind but the players got significant NBA minutes which should pay dividends next season.

The Spurs forward admits it was a tough season to play through but is focusing on the bright side of a bad season.