SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black look to rebound against East's worst after rough night against East's best

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., Detroit

All-time series record: Spurs lead 59-35

Last season: Series tied 1-1

Season series: First meeting of the season

Last meeting: Spurs won 136-109, December 28, 2019

Pistons' last game: Lost vs. Nets, 100-95

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. 76ers, 134-99

Pistons' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 1

Pistons' injury/inactive report: Dennis Smith, Jr.: OUT (COVID-19 protocols); Hamidou Diallo: OUT (groin); Wayne Ellington: doubtful (groin); Killian Hayes: OUT (hip); Jahlil Okafor: OUT (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: DeMar DeRozan: OUT (personal); Keita Bates-Diop, day-to-day

Spurs missed DeMar DeRozan in 134-99 loss to Philadelphia 76ers

The Spurs didn't have DeMar DeRozan with them in Philadelphia, and they clearly didn't have enough to win without him against a Sixers team that won wire to wire by a score of 134-99.

Philly moves to 17-3 in their home building, and as a team, they shot 57% from the floor and 52% from deep, outrebounding San Antonio by 20 in a dominant performance as the Spurs couldn't get anything going.

Gregg Popovich was a man of few words after the loss, 15 to be exact, answering four questions with those efficiently-selected sets of syllables. His response to a question about what he saw in a third quarter that the Sixers won 46-21 is a salient analysis of the entire game.