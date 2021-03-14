SPURS GAME DAY: 5-game road trip starts Eastern Conference-best 76ers

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

PHILADELPHIA — San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When, where: Sunday, 5:30 p.m., Philadelphia

All-time series record: Spurs lead 58-39

Last season: 76ers won 2-0

Season series: First meeting of the season

Last meeting: 76ers won 132-130, August 3, 2020

76ers' last game: Won vs. Wizards, 27-101

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Magic, 104-77

76ers' last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won 4

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1

76ers' injury/inactive report: Ben Simmons: OUT (health and safety protocols); Joel Embiid: OUT (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: DeMar DeRozan: OUT (personal); LaMarcus Aldridge: OUT (not with team).

Spurs blow out Magic after dominating final three quarters

The Spurs may have been a little nervous at the start of their first game in front of a home crowd in over a year, but after shaking off a poor first quarter, they dominated a shorthanded Orlando Magic team and won 104-77.

San Antonio won the second quarter 31-10 and the fourth 30-13, led by the starting backcourt of Derrick White and Dejounte Murray, and veterans Rudy Gay and Patty Mills off the bench. The Magic, coming off a game the previous night, ran out of gas late.

"At first it was a little different, cause we got accustomed to playing with nobody here, but to have that little bit of push during those lapses in play helped us a lot," said Gay, who led the team with 19 points and solid two-way play.

After the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich praised Gay, White, and the medical staff that has helped them both recover from COVID-19.