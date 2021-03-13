Out with the cardboard cutouts, in with the humans: 3,200 Spurs fans return to AT&T Center for first time in a year

More than 3,000 members of the Spurs faithful, some of them coming from elsewhere in Texas, made up the team's first in-person home crowd in a year.

SAN ANTONIO — As the Silver and Black took the floor against the Orlando Magic Friday night, it wasn't just cardboard cutouts ominously overlooking the action from the stands—it was a limited number of cheering fans. Some of the San Antonio faithful made their triumphant return to the AT&T Center for the first time since the pandemic forced the organization to shut down in-person attendance over a year ago.

Robert Lopez and his family traveled from El Paso to see the game.

"We have been waiting a long time to come back," he said.

Before the die-hard fans made their way into the home of the Silver and Black, temperatures were checked and health screenings were conducted. The nerves and excitement were kicking in as they stood in line outside the arena.

Kacie and Jarrett Garcia showed up with their family. They said going to a Spurs game is tradition.

"It is really an honor and blessing, honestly," Jarrett said.

"It's good to be back this year," Kacie added.

Danny Cruz drove up from Victoria as an early birthday present to attend the game with his 5-year-old daughter, Emma.

"We've been marking the calendar every day," he said. "Hoping, seeing when are they going to let us in."

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced fans out of the AT&T Center for a whole year. On Friday, a limited capacity of up to 3,200 fans – with ample space between them – were allowed back in.

"Social distancing, they got all the precautions," Kacie said. "It makes it worth it. Makes it even more exciting to be here."