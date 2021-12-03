x
San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Go Spurs Go!

SPURS GAME DAY: No DeMar, No LaMarcus, but fans in attendance for matchup against Magic

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO —

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

When, where: Friday, 8 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 44-19

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: First meeting of the season

Last meeting: Spurs won 114-113, February 29, 2020

Magic's last game: Lost vs. Heat, 111-103sp

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Mavericks, 119-93

Magic's last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 6

Magic's injury/inactive report: Cole Anthony, OUT; James Ennis III, OUT; Terrence Ross, day-to-day; Evan Fournier, OUT; Aaron Gordon, day-to-day

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: day-to-day (healthy and safety protocols); DeMar DeRozan: OUT (personal); LaMarcus Aldridge: OUT (not with team)

Spurs collapse in second half, fall to Mavericks 115-104

The Spurs had a strong first half but collapsed in the second, falling to the rival Mavericks 115-104 in the first game back from the All-Star break and their first game with LaMarcus Aldridge away from the team as they work on a trade.

"We're not a well-oiled machine by any stretch, but I thought they gave it a great effort. We lost the game on the boards tonight, they killed us on the boards," Popovich said after the Mavericks outrebounded San Antonio 51-30 and won second-chance points 21-2. "Played hard, played well, but too many mental mistakes, and a little bit uneven flow and uneven performances offensively."

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 11 assists, but scoring stalled for the entire team in the fourth as they missed 11 shots in a row during a critical stretch. Combine that with the rebounding on a night when Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis both turned it on late, that's the ballgame.

Continue reading here.