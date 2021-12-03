SPURS GAME DAY: No DeMar, No LaMarcus, but fans in attendance for matchup against Magic

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

When, where: Friday, 8 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 44-19

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: First meeting of the season

Last meeting: Spurs won 114-113, February 29, 2020

Magic's last game: Lost vs. Heat, 111-103sp

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Mavericks, 119-93

Magic's last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 6

Magic's injury/inactive report: Cole Anthony, OUT; James Ennis III, OUT; Terrence Ross, day-to-day; Evan Fournier, OUT; Aaron Gordon, day-to-day

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: day-to-day (healthy and safety protocols); DeMar DeRozan: OUT (personal); LaMarcus Aldridge: OUT (not with team)

WELCOME BACK: @spurs fans are back tonight at the AT&T Center. A lot of hype, since they haven’t been here since last year. #GoSpursGo #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/w2wBL2gUND — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) March 12, 2021

Spurs collapse in second half, fall to Mavericks 115-104

The Spurs had a strong first half but collapsed in the second, falling to the rival Mavericks 115-104 in the first game back from the All-Star break and their first game with LaMarcus Aldridge away from the team as they work on a trade.

"We're not a well-oiled machine by any stretch, but I thought they gave it a great effort. We lost the game on the boards tonight, they killed us on the boards," Popovich said after the Mavericks outrebounded San Antonio 51-30 and won second-chance points 21-2. "Played hard, played well, but too many mental mistakes, and a little bit uneven flow and uneven performances offensively."