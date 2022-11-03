Pelicans 124, Spurs 91: What they said after the game

"Those types of games happen," Devin Vassell.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a game to forget as the Spurs were never in the game against New Orleans Friday night, losing big at home, 124-91.

Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 18 points. Dejounte Murray had 17 points while Keldon Johnson added 11 points in the loss. Head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game for arguing with a referee while Lonnie Walker IV exited the game in the first half with lower back spasms.

The Spurs move to 27-44 and will next play the Warriors on the road on March 20.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Pelicans.

SPURS

"Lose them together, win them together and move on," said Popovich.

"Definitely felt like it was flat. Those types of games happen. We didn’t play great defense at all; we didn’t rebound at all; we just didn’t play how we normally play. That happens, but we have to bounce back, and we can’t reflect and dwell on this game," said Vassell.

"They played a great game. We didn’t play too good. They jumped out on us, and from the score, you can tell they beat us pretty bad," said Johnson.

PELICANS