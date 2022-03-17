Several Spurs see changes to their NBA 2K player rating

Lonnie Walker IV saw an increase in his NBA 2K player rating.

SAN ANTONIO — If your NBA 2K team build is all San Antonio Spurs then you might want to see the recent changes to some of the Silver and Black's players ratings.

The video game recently released new ratings with Lonnie Walker IV seeing a two-point spike in his rating now at 76 as well as Jakob Poeltl's rating going up one point now at 80.

Here are the latest Spurs players rating update:

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (-1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 75 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 74 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+2)

Jakob Poeltl: 80 OVR (+1)

These changes are based on the player's performance on the court and fluctuate as the season progresses.

Recently, Dejounte Murray's rating went up one point now to an 87. Keldon Johnson is now an 81, and Tre Jones is up one point now at a 74 player rating.

And speaking of gaming, Poeltl recently tested his skills in the virtual gaming world when he made a trip to Port San Antonio for some "Call of Duty Warzone."

Poeltl took part in Port San Antonio's LAN center to test out their equipment and to see if he can rack up virtual wins against fellow gamers.

Also, the Spurs have partnered with Austin-based esports company, Tribe Gaming, the largest mobile gaming company.