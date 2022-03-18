Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

It's a big game with Play-In tournament implications.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (27-43) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) on Friday night as the Spurs will close out their 7-game homestand on a game with huge NBA Play-In tournament implications.

The Spurs are 2-0 against the Pelicans this season. Currently, San Antonio is chasing New Orleans for a spot in the Play-In tournament.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Thunder, 122-120.

Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 26 points. Keldon Johnson had 22 points while Lonnie Walker IV added 20 points in the win, including the game-winning three-point shot.

"Give OKC all the credit. I thought they moved better than we did. They were more aggressive. We made threes, and it bailed us out. We were not bailed out by good basketball. We didn't get bailed out by good basketball," said Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in Friday's game:

1. Pelicans' CJ McCollum is tied for 7th in the NBA in made three-pointers per game (3.1).

2. The Pelicans are ranked 3rd in defensive rebounding percentage (74.0%) and rank 4th in offensive rebound percentage (30.0%).

3. The Pelicans are ranked 7th in the NBA in fast break points per game at 13.8.

4. The Spurs have won 5-straight home games over the Pelicans.

5. The Spurs have five consecutive games with fewer defensive rebounds than their opponents.