Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway claims Bol Bol is a better player than Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO — Well, this is going to rattle Silver and Black fans to their core.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has yet to set foot on the NBA stage for a regular-season game but it is clear to see his impact will be felt immediately.

At the NBA Summer League, he flashed his immense potential before being shut down after two games.

Wembanyama’s two-game totals added up to 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor.

Impressive for the rookie!

But do not tell that to former NBA guard and Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway who gave a burning hot take.

Hardaway was a guest on Fox Sports 1's “The Carton Show” and was discussing the Suns' new center Bol Bol.

As the conversation ensued, Hardaway proclaimed Bol is a better player than Wembanyama.

“And I think he's better than Victor, or whatever his name is,” Hardaway said on the show. “Yes, Bol Bol has better physical talent and is ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is.”

First, Wembanyama has yet to prove himself on the NBA court nor an opportunity to establish himself in the league.

But based on his play at the Summer League and his time with the Metropolitans 92, it is very clear his skill set could prove to be better than Bol's.

The rookie can handle the ball, hit one-legged three-point shots, can run the point, and at 7-5 in shoes and with his insane wingspan, can make a bigger immediate impact defensively.

Not to mention, Bol has four NBA seasons on his resume and at 23 years old had time to develop his body for the rigors of the league.

Give Wembanyama time and the experience Bol has after four NBA seasons and then ask who is the better player.

It is a bit unfair to give Bol the nod over Wembanyama when the rookie hasn't started his NBA path yet.