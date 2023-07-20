Spurs see a spike in the number of San Antonio Hispanics purchasing season tickets

Spurs' COO Brandon Gayle discusses Victor Wembanyama's impact.

SAN ANTONIO — The moment the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama as No. 1 overall at the 2023 NBA Draft, the franchise went right to work to meet the fan demand.

Specifically, with Wembanyama jerseys.

“[The jerseys] were ready to go as soon as the pick was in," Spurs' COO Brandon Gayle said in an interview with the Sports Business Journal. “We didn't waste any time."

Since Wembanyama joined the Spurs, it's been "Wemby-mania" in the Alamo City.

From Wembanyama-themed food to fans talking about him daily, San Antonio is highly anticipating his regular-season debut next season.

"So we had folks ready to go to buy their jerseys on site there [AT&T Center] as well, and then the e-commerce staff just been through the roof in terms of traffic," Gayle said.

There's also been a significant rise in season ticket sales.

By now, everyone knows how much ticket demand has been but the demographics making up the number of new buyers is interesting.

Of note among new season ticket buyers is the increase in the number of Hispanics.

San Antonio's population is made up of 65.7% Hispanic or Latino according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Since Wembanyama's arrival, there has been a 10-percentage point increase in the number of Hispanics as new season ticket buyers Gayle said.

"We’ve seen a 10-percentage point increase in the number of Hispanics with those new buyers which is also great given the demographics of San Antonio."

Aside from more of San Antonio's Hispanic population becoming new season ticket buyers, Gayle adds there's also a rise in "Gen Z" and "Millenial" San Antonio ticket buyers as well. He also says the team is looking to get younger as a fan base.

That is just a small part of the "Wemby effect" San Antonio is experiencing and he has yet to step onto the AT&T Center court.

The 2023-24 season is shaping up to be a historical one for the franchise.

You can expect more nationally televised games, national and foreign media descending to San Antonio, and a big economic impact as his career moves forward.

Indeed, the future of the Spurs, San Antonio, and more is bright as "Wemby-fever" continues to grow each day.