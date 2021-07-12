Knicks guard blames bad San Antonio steak for recent poor play

“It’s a shame because the steak was actually very good," said Fournier.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to great cuisine.

From its world-famous Tex-Mex food to some of the best barbeque in the state, San Antonio can satisfy any cravings you may have.

However, for Knicks guard Evan Fournier, his recent visit to the Alamo City resulted in a bad case of food poisoning and an excuse for his poor play over the last two games.

Speaking after the Knicks' recent game versus Indiana, Fournier said he ate a steak in San Antonio that resulted in him feeling sick.

“I thought I was doing better, to be honest for those two games,” Fournier said. “I won’t say the name of the restaurant but I had a terrible steak in San Antonio. I’ve been fighting like I had food poisoning stuff. I can’t move.”

Against the Spurs on Dec. 7, he played 20 minutes and scored seven points off 37% shooting. He also played poorly against Indiana recently going 2-for-6 from the field and scoring seven points.

These numbers are well below his season averages of 12.8 points per game and 41% shooting.

Fournier did say he is trying to get better quickly but did say the San Antonio steak was good despite it allegedly giving him an upset stomach.

"You just have to be better physically,” Fournier said. “It’s a shame because the steak was actually very good."

Fournier may have been ill from his steak but the Knicks did beat the Spurs 121-109 in their lone visit to San Antonio.