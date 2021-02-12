'My mindset is the next one is going in' | Spurs rookie Wieskamp confident each time he takes a shot

'I see myself as a really good shooter," Wieskamp

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio needed to address its three-point shooting and drafted Joe Weiskamp out of Iowa in the 2021 NBA Draft.

And that shooting touch is on full display while he is on assignment with the G League's Austin Spurs.

Especially during Austin's recent double-overtime 108-105 win over the Swarm.

With the game on the line in regulation, Austin went to Wieskamp to tie the game and force overtime. The rookie calmly took the three-point shot as the team ultimately picked up the win.

Wieskamp finished with 22 points off 6-7 shooting from the three-point line, but it is his confidence in his ability that is shining bright.

"Obviously, I see myself as a really good shooter, so I'm going to continue to shoot no matter how many I miss," Wieskamp said. "My mindset is the next one is going in. So if I get an open look from three, I'm going to take it."

He is currently averaging 17.8 points, and 5.3 rebounds off 45% shooting from 3-point range this season with Austin.

That type of production on the offensive end is getting the attention of defenses and he is being run off the three-point line.

Fortunately, his time with Austin is allowing him to develop his ability to read defenses and adjust his offensive game to closer to the rim.

"I do think that as I progress, it's just reading those guys flying at me because obviously, they're trying to run me off the line, they know I'm a good shooter," Wieskamp said. "So it's being able to make plays inside the paint and finishing well around the rim that'll continue to make myself a better player."

That type of on-the-job training is something he won't get much of in San Antonio.

Right now, he's averaging 31.4 minutes per game. That is valuable time on the court where his pro-basketball education continues as his individual development grows.

"They're [defenses] are really not trying to let me get any looks. When they do fly at you, take a shot, fake one, drill pull up, or you're getting in there, the big comes up, you drop it off, see your big man," Wieskamp said.

Wieskamp's 22 point outburst versus the Swarm tied his season-high. In addition, he has had three outings where he scored 20 points or more and is contributing in other areas.

He is averaging 4.7 points in the paint, 2.8 fast breakpoints, and is proving to be a floor-spacer Austin and San Antonio can use especially in today's modern NBA where three-point shooting is a premium.