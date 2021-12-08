Knicks 121, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

Spurs are on a two-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are on a two-game losing streak following a 121-109 loss to the Knicks at home Tuesday night.

Derrick White scored 26 points, Dejounte Murray had 15 points and seven assists for San Antonio and Bryn Forbes poured in 12 points.

Keldon Johnson exited the game in the second half after suffering a right ankle sprain.

The Spurs (8-15) will next play the Nuggets on Dec. 9.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Knicks.

Spurs lost vs NYK.... the react #porvida pic.twitter.com/Jf5aF5jXTF — Locked On Spurs (@LockedOnSpurs) December 8, 2021

SPURS

“Guys gave their effort. I was really happy with that. New shot the hell out of it," Gregg Popovich.

"It just felt like we couldn't really get over that hump. We get it to eight (points) and they hit two threes. They made some tough ones. We made some mistakes to give them [Knicks] open looks," White.

"We were trying to load up the defense a little bit. Slow help for a lot of their physical drivers," Jakob Poeltl.

KNICKS

"We did a lot of good things and to win here, the way this team [Spurs] has been playing and just finding a way to win at the end... a lot of guys stepped up, made great plays," Tom Thibodeau.