Popovich, Spurs agree to a 5-year contract

The longtime San Antonio fixture, and the winningest NBA coach in history, will be patrolling the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

SAN ANTONIO — Coach Pop won't be hanging up his clipboard anytime soon.

The San Antonio Spurs on Saturday announced that Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, has signed a five-year contract.

Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not released. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is worth more than $80 million.

The 74-year-old coach will be guiding the young Spurs during the rebuild and through Victor Wembanyama's current rookie deal.

The five-time NBA champion coach and soon-to-be Hall of Famer will continue playing a vital role in the team's immediate future.

Not only is the roster very young with players needing his coaching, but Popovich will be looking to help the franchise get back to the postseason and beyond following four straight seasons of missing out on playoff action.

Popovich's accolades stretch for miles, and include multiple NBA Coach of the Year Awards and the mark for the most wins in the regular season. He also guided Team USA to the gold medal in 2009, and is set to enter the Naismith Hall of Fame this summer.

