Oddsmaker projects Spurs to come up short at Vegas Summer League; Spurs set a viewing record at California Classic

The Spurs may have a short Las Vegas visit according to oddsmakers.

SAN ANTONIO — Oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting which NBA Summer League team will be crowned the champion out in Las Vegas.

And unfortunately for the Summer Spurs, the odds of the team hoisting the Las Vegas Summer League trophy are slim.

Oddsmaker Caesars Sportsbook is projecting the Spurs squad to fall way short of contending for the title.

Specifically, the odds of the Spurs being the last team standing in Vegas are currently set at +1200.

The favorite to win the title is Oklahoma City with +600 odds according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The lower odds for San Antonio might hinge on the fact that rookie Victor Wembanyama may not play the full Vegas Summer League slate.

The chances of the Spurs minimally playing him is likely higher than him playing four Summer League games including a fifth game to be announced at a later date.

In addition, Jeremy Sochan will not suit up which might be impacting the Summer Spurs' odds at winning it all.

However, no one should count out the Spurs in Las Vegas.

The team went undefeated at the California Classic Summer League (2-0) and did so without Wembanyama.

Julian Champagnie averaged 29.0 points per game off 45% three-point shooting in two games. Dominick Barlow posted 13.5 points per game while Blake Wesley finished with 13.0 points per game including 6.5 assists.

Malaki Branham posted 32 points in his single game played in Sacramento versus the Lakers.

The Summer Spurs and Wembanyama will face off against the No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Hornets at 8:00 P.M. ET on ESPN. San Antonio is a 6.5-point favorite to beat the Hornets.

SPURS SET A VIEWING RECORD AT CALIFORNIA CLASSIC

The Spurs-Lakers summer league game on July 5 was the most-watched California Classic game ever. The game averaged 403,000 viewers according to a report.

🏀 San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers summer league game on ESPN (July 5) was the most-watched California Classic game ever, [Nielsen]. The event started in 2018.



🆙Averaged 403,000 viewers.



📺Victor Wembanyama makes his debut tonight in Las Vegas at 9PM ET on ESPN. — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) July 7, 2023