Popovich reveals sure-fire plan to defend Dallas' Doncic

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night which means having to plan for defending NBA star, Luka Doncic.

To say Doncic is having a great season would be an understatement.

His Mavericks squad is currently on a five-game win streak and he recently made NBA history with an incredible 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists performance versus the Knicks.

He followed that up with another triple-double scoring 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists versus Houston. That was the 54th triple-double of his career.

So how will Spurs' Gregg Popovich scheme to contain Doncic? Simple, the plan is to just hold him to a mere 50 points the Spurs head coach quipped.

“50 is going to be our goal. We're holding Luka to under 50," Popovich said.

All kidding aside, Doncic will certainly test the Spurs' defense should he play.

Doncic has the most points scored in NBA history in consecutive triple-doubles and in 14 career games against the Spurs, he is averaging 27.9 points, 46-percent field goal shooting, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. He also has gone for 20-plus points in 13 of those 14 games.

In addition, he is currently posting 33.7, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists on the season.

The Spurs will host the Mavericks on New Year's Eve at the AT&T Center and might not have to worry about implementing Popovich's defensive "plan" versus Doncic.