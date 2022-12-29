Which of these Spurs will be inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss which recently nominated Spurs, Becky Hammon, Gregg Popovich, and Tony Parker, will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Also, which Spurs rookie deserves applause and much more.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
