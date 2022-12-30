x
Locked On Spurs

Las Vegas is wild! Reaction to oddsmakers saying Spurs are in the mix for Trae Young, James Harden | Locked On Spurs

Could the Spurs land an all-star guard?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos and Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to react to Las Vegas oddsmakers thinking the Spurs are in the mix to land Trae Young and James Harden.

Also, a preview of the Spurs-Mavericks game.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

