Game Story: Spurs host DeRozan's Bulls after shockingly cutting Josh Primo

DeRozan netted the 20,000th point of his career, but the big story from the AT&T Center is that the 19-year-old Primo has been waived.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Pregame

About an hour before the Spurs tipped off against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, breaking news reverberated through the AT&T Center.

San Antonio announced that they have waived their star second-year guard Josh Primo in a move that has left much of the NBA world wondering what could have happened.

"It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a press release that added that the organization, coaches, players and executives have no further comments at this time.

Gregg Popovich was late to his pregame media availability, presumably because of the Primo situation. When asked why the team released the 6'6" 19-year-old, Popovich referenced the team's statement. He was selected just a year ago with the 12th pick in the 2021 draft, and the team was high on his potential and development. He's been the face of an advertising campaign for Self, the Spurs' new jersey partner.

The assembled press were stunned by the move that seemingly came out of the blue. The mood in the arena between the announcement and tipoff was surreal. Primo's jerseys were nowhere to be found in the team store, but he did appear in the hype video that plays on the jumbotron before the game.

Live

Game story

First Quarter

San Antonio came out of the gate on fire from deep. Keldon Johnson hit three from deep in the first few minutes, and Josh Richardson and Jeremy Sochan each knocked one down as the Spurs built a 17-5 lead.

DeMar DeRozan got buckets as he always does, and got a standing ovation after scoring the 20,000th point of his career. The Spurs doubled Chicago up 14-28, then game up a 13-2 run. San Antonio led 36-29 after the first quarter.

Standing ovation for the legend Becky Hammon, and hugs from Pop and DeMar pic.twitter.com/MEOiR06Njo — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 29, 2022

Second Quarter

Chicago went on another run to tie the game at 38. Sochan made a sick reverse dunk, then Blake Wesley drilled a three and finished a layup.

Love to see the explosive finishing from Sochanpic.twitter.com/D58L7rQxIr — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 29, 2022

Jakob Poeltl tried a pass across the baseline that ricocheted off the backboard back to him, and he crammed home a reverse dunk.

The Bulls built a 9-point advantage before Doug McDermott hit a three, Sochan drove and dumped to Poeltl, and then McDermott did the same. Sochan hit an open corner three to put the Spurs back in front.