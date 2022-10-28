Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bulls

The Spurs host the Bulls and welcome back DeMar DeRozan where he has a chance to reach a milestone tonight against his former team.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) will look to start a new winning streak as they will host the Chicago Bulls (3-2) and welcome back DeMar DeRozan tonight at the AT&T Center.

Fans can tune into KENS 5 tonight to watch all the action.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 134-122 road loss against the Wolves.

Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

"We were very solid in the third quarter. We were down 15 [points] they cut it in half," Gregg Popovich said. "They just keep on pushing and gave themselves an opportunity."

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys for the first time this season.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. Welcome back, DeMar! The ex-Spur returns to San Antonio where he played three seasons. He is just seven points shy of reaching 20,000 points in his NBA career.

2. The Spurs have won two-straight games versus the Bulls at home.

3. The Spurs are eighth in the NBA in three-point makes at 13.6 per game.

4. The Spurs lead the NBA in assists per game at 30.8.

5. The Bulls are second in the NBA in steals per game at 9.2.