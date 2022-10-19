Game Story: Spurs host Charlotte Hornets in season opener at AT&T Center

Manu Ginobili will be honored, and Pop will likely start a rookie in the opener for the first time since Tim Duncan. Follow here for live highlights and analysis.

SAN ANTONIO — Pregame

The Spurs tip off their 50th season in San Antonio tonight at the AT&T Center, facing the Charlotte Hornets.

At halftime, Manu Ginobili will be honored for his recent induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and his jersey that hangs in the rafters between Tim Duncan's and Tony Parker's will be updated with that distinction.

As far as the on-court action goes, the Spurs will roll with a starting group of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Jakob Poeltl. At 19, Sochan will become the first rookie to start for Gregg Popovich on opening night since Tim Duncan 25 years ago.

San Antonio reported no injuries ahead of the game, and Charlotte will be without star point guard LaMelo Ball.

With an average age of 23.4 years old, this is the youngest Spurs roster since Pop took over as head coach in 1996. When he was told that his team has more teenagers (five) than the University of Texas at San Antonio (three), Pop laughed and suggested setting up a scrimmage.

When asked about the weirdness of having players who are too young to have a glass of wine with, Popovich relayed a funny anecdote.

"I was at dinner with one of my players, who will not be named, just the two of us, and I ordered a glass of wine, and he tried to order it too. I said now wait a minute, what's your mom and dad gonna say if you say you went to dinner with Coach Popovich and you're out there drinking? And it's illegal for you to drink. I said we can't do that. He said, 'oh, yeah, okay,' and he got bubble water, whatever the hell that awful stuff is.