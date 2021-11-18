Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Can the Spurs snap their losing streak in Minnesota?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night as the Spurs will look to snap their three-game losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are winless this season when trailing after the third period.

2. The Spurs have only one win over a West team so far this season.

3. Spurs' Murray has scored in double-figures in each game this season.

4. The Spurs are getting outscored in the third period. The team averages 25.1 points per the third period while giving up 27.6 points.

5. The Spurs average 101.1 points on the road this season. Their opponents are averaging 104.8 at home against San Antonio.