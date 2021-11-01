Documentary on Spurs legend George Gervin is in the works

Gervin's life and basketball career will be spotlighted.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs legend George "Iceman" Gervin will be the focus of an upcoming documentary from "Last Dance" Producer Mike Tollin.

Tollin’s MSM production is planning a new untitled documentary on the life of Gervin.

The project will be directed by One9 and produced by MSM, alongside Keith Stone’s GameAbove Entertainment and its subsidiary Front Runner Films.

“It’s a true honor and pleasure to direct a film on one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time,” One9 said. “We will reveal the untold story of the Iceman’s perseverance through enormous challenges to transform his life on and off the court and to ultimately have a positive impact on countless lives in his community and beyond.”

Featured in the documentary will be Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Artis Gilmore, Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Jalen Rose, Jerry West and Magic Johnson sharing their thoughts on the franchise legend.

“We know George both professionally and personally, and are excited to finally bring his story to the world,” said Ashley Beal, SVP Operations at CapStone Holdings. “Teaming with MSM and One9 to realize this goal has fast-tracked one of our favorite passion projects into a fantastic film and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”