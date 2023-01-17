Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nets

Can the Spurs avoid a regular-season sweep versus the Nets?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-32) will face the Brooklyn Nets (27-15) tonight in San Antonio looking to snap a five-game losing skid. The Spurs are 0-1 versus the Nets this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 132-119 loss versus the Kings.

Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 20 points. Josh Richardson finished with 21 points and four assists while Tre Jones recorded eight points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Sacramento connected on 14 three-point shots.

"They're a better team," Gregg Popovich said. "Against them, we made too many mistakes. It's a lot easier to score when you make stops. We were making so many defensive mistakes. The good part is that they never give in. They keep on pushing. They keep on trying. With the defensive mistakes, it makes it tough on ourselves."

INJURY REPORT

Nets IR v Spurs:



Kevin Durant - Out (right knee - MCL sprain)



Duke Jr., Edwards, Smith - Out (G League ) #porvida #nba #nbatwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 16, 2023

Spurs IR v Nets



Barlow, Bassey, Wesley out ( g league)



McDermott questionable (back tightness)



Vassell - out #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 17, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-NETS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost five-straight games against the Nets.

2. The Spurs are 5-4 at home versus Eastern Conference teams.

3. The Nets are 10-2 on the road when leading after the first period.

4. The Nets are on a two-game losing streak heading into tonight's game.

5. The Nets are 18-4 this season against teams with a below .500 record.

Stay here at KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.