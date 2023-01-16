Spurs' Poeltl drawing interest ahead of NBA Trade Deadline says ESPN NBA Insider

Could Poeltl be on the move at the NBA Trade Deadline?

SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching and the San Antonio Spurs could be making moves.

Many see Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott as likely trade assets the team can unload, but Jakob Poeltl could also net a big return for the Spurs.

And he could very well be the piece that ends up moving.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Poeltl is drawing "interest" from NBA teams.

"I think he is going to be one of the real pivotal players in the NBA Trade Deadline," Wojnarowski said. "There's a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams, I think for San Antonio, that they're going to make the kind of offers that they may want to move him."

As Wojnarowski noted, the Spurs could want to retain Poeltl's services if the team whiffs at the NBA Lottery and miss out on drafting highly touted youngster Victor Wembanyama.

Poeltl will be entering unrestricted free agency this offseason.

If the Spurs want to get something for him now, then a deal could be made if he doesn't signal to San Antonio that he wants to remain on the team.

The Spurs center spoke about his free agency over the offseason, stating he enjoys San Antonio but is aware of both the team's rebuild-mode priorities and the fact he's in his prime NBA years.

"I will take a close look at the situation next summer, whether it makes sense or not," Poeltl said.

Poeltl is currently averaging 12.3 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 63% shooting through 35 games played.

He's very durable, still young at 27 and was a top-10 pick in 2019, taken at No. 9 overall.

That is a lot of value for any team looking to deal with the Spurs. The team could entertain moving Poeltl if they get an offer they simply cannot ignore.

What do you think, Spurs fans? Should the team trade Poeltl or re-sign him? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.