Kings 132, Spurs 119: What they said after the game

The Spurs are now on a five-game losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a loss on the season falling to the Sacramento Kings, 132-119, at the AT&T Center.

Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 20 points. Josh Richardson finished with 21 points and four assists while Tre Jones recorded eight points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Sacramento connected on 14 three-point shots.

The Spurs are now 13-31 on the season, are on a five-game losing skid, and will next face the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Popovich

"They're a better team," Popovich said. "Against them, we made too many mistakes. It's a lot easier to score when you make stops. We were making so many defensive mistakes. The good part is that they never give in. They keep on pushing. They keep on trying. With the defensive mistakes, it makes it tough on ourselves."

Poeltl

"It's a lot about building habits," Poeltl said. "We had a lack of focus. A lack of effort. Those mistakes are really hurting us. I think we are all aware this is a learning season for us. Even for the guys that have a little more experience. It's a learning experience for all of us."

Richardson

“Guys are playing hard. We fight until the end, and there have been some parts, moving pieces and things that have switched how the game looks. Like the Alamodome was a big thing for such a young team to step into," said Richardson. "But I’m just proud of how we’ve been fighting. The year is about growth, and I’ve been seeing that, so I’m proud of it.”

