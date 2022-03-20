Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Warriors

The Spurs are 1-1 against the Warriors this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (27-44) will visit the Golden State Warriors (47-23) tonight as the Spurs will start a 4-game road trip.

The Spurs are 1-1 against the Warriors this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Pelicans, 124-91.

Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 18 points. Dejounte Murray had 17 points while Keldon Johnson added 11 points in the loss. Head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game.

"They played a great game. We didn’t play too good. They jumped out on us, and from the score, you can tell they beat us pretty bad," said Johnson.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Golden State has won two of the last three meetings against the Spurs.

2. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry as an MRI following the game on March 16 revealed a sprained left foot ligament

3. This season the Warriors have the highest plus-minus for the second half at +4.3.

4. The Spurs have lost 2-straight games to the Warriors.

5. The Spurs have lost 3-straight road games and are 9-31 versus teams with above .500 records.