Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder

Can the Spurs head into the NBA All-Star break with a win?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (22-36) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip Wednesday night as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-39). The Spurs are 2-2 on the Rodeo Trip.

San Antonio is also 1-1 versus the Thunder this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs saw their two-game win streak snapped in Chicago, losing to the Bulls, 120-109.

Chicago exploded in the fourth, outscoring the Spurs, 37-20, en route to the win.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 21 points. Keldon Johnson had 13 points and Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and nine rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 19 points and 11 assists.

Spurs IR v OKC: Cacok, Wieskamp out (gleague)



T. Jones doubtful (right knee soreness) #porvida #thunderup — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 16, 2022

"I think down the stretch we just had a few turnovers. The ball wasn't going in the hoop but this is just all experience we got to take in, watch film and grow from it," said Lonnie Walker.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have lost two straight on the road to the Thunder.

2. The Spurs have five-straight games of handing out more assists in a game over their opponents.

3. The Thunder have three players ranked in the top-20 in scoring and three in the top-15 in rebounds among rookie leaders this season.

4. The Thunder is third in opponent free-throw attempts per game (19.0) this season.

5. The Thunder rank fourth in the league in rebounding (46.1) this season.