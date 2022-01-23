Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Sixers

The Spurs are 0-1 versus the Sixers this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (17-29) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (26-19) tonight. The Spurs are 0-1 versus the 76ers this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs picked up another loss on the season, losing 117-102 to the Nets in San Antonio.

"They [Nets] did what they were supposed to do, and they got us. We needed to keep scoring and weren’t able to. The effort was great. Thought we did a lot of good things defensively, but those two guys, they’re future Hall-of-Famers, and they had their way," Gregg Popovich said following the loss to the Nets.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. It was his ninth triple-double on the season. Derrick White had 17 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 14 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have lost six-straight games to the 76ers.

2. The Spurs are 10th in the NBA in scoring at 110.5 points per game.

3. The Spurs are second in the league in a low turnover percentage at 12.7 percent while the 76ers are fourth at 12.8 percent.

4. The 76ers lead the league in loose balls recovered on the defensive end at 59.6 percent.

5. The 76ers are 16-9 on the road this season averaging 106.6 points per game.