Spurs' Hammon headlines finalists for Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Hammon's stellar career should pave the way for her induction.

SAN ANTONIO — The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that Spurs assistant coach, Becky Hammon, is a finalist for induction for the Class of 2022.

The 12 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are: Debbie Antonelli, Alice "Cookie" Barron, Evelyn Blalock, Cathy Boswell, Doug Bruno, Becky Hammon, Donna Lopiano, Lisa Mattingly, Delisha Milton-Jones, Paul Sanderford, Bob Schneider and Penny Taylor. https://t.co/7Kg9550QXW pic.twitter.com/cjhOCrLKBk — WBHOF (@WBHOF) January 21, 2022

Hammon's resume should help her case for induction.

She's a 6-time WNBA All-Star, and voted as one of the WNBA's top 15 players of all time in 2011.

After her playing days, she became an assistant coach with the Spurs in 2014 and made history when she became the first-ever female head coach in the NBA's Summer League in 2015.

She also gained the interest of NBA teams looking to name her a head coach and that is just scratching the surface of her many accomplishments.

She is now the new head coach for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.