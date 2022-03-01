Spurs' Hammon headlines finalists for Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

SAN ANTONIO — The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that Spurs assistant coach, Becky Hammon, is a finalist for induction for the Class of 2022.
Hammon's resume should help her case for induction.
She's a 6-time WNBA All-Star, and voted as one of the WNBA's top 15 players of all time in 2011.
After her playing days, she became an assistant coach with the Spurs in 2014 and made history when she became the first-ever female head coach in the NBA's Summer League in 2015.
She also gained the interest of NBA teams looking to name her a head coach and that is just scratching the surface of her many accomplishments.
She is now the new head coach for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
Hammon also is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5