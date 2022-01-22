Nets 117, Spurs 102: What they said after the game

"I think it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t find the basket, really," said Jakob Poeltl.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs picked up another loss on the season, losing 117-102 to the Nets in San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. This is his ninth triple-double on the season. Derrick White had 17 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 14 points.

The Spurs move to 17-29 and will next play the Sixers on Sunday.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"They [Nets] did what they were supposed to do, and they got us. We needed to keep scoring and weren’t able to. The effort was great. Thought we did a lot of good things defensively, but those two guys, they’re future Hall-of-Famers, and they had their way," said Gregg Popovich.

"I think it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t find the basket, really. I don’t think it was specifically their defense," said Jakob Poeltl.