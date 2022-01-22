Nets 117, Spurs 102: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs picked up another loss on the season, losing 117-102 to the Nets in San Antonio.
Dejounte Murray led the team with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. This is his ninth triple-double on the season. Derrick White had 17 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 14 points.
The Spurs move to 17-29 and will next play the Sixers on Sunday.
Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.
SPURS
"They [Nets] did what they were supposed to do, and they got us. We needed to keep scoring and weren’t able to. The effort was great. Thought we did a lot of good things defensively, but those two guys, they’re future Hall-of-Famers, and they had their way," said Gregg Popovich.
"I think it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t find the basket, really. I don’t think it was specifically their defense," said Jakob Poeltl.
"It was one of those nights. Obviously against the Nets, with their talent and the players and role models they have around those guys, they scored the ball. It’s going to be really hard to stop them. If we were able to finish in the paint and even make half of those three’s, you’ve got a game, because we were going back and forth," said Murray.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5