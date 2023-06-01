Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pistons

Can the Spurs snap their losing skid versus the Pistons?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (12-26) will face the Detroit Pistons (11-30) tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs and Pistons will meet for the first time this season and the Spurs are on a three-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 117-114 road loss versus the New York Knicks.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 20 points off the bench. Doug McDermott finished with 15 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 16 points in the loss.

The Knicks forced 15 turnovers, including six blocks and seven steals. This is the first time the team accomplished the feat since December 16th, 2021 versus Houston.

“Those fourth-quarter executions are difficult for young players. Sometimes not even realize what might have been drawn. Setting up incorrectly," Popovich said. "Takes them to understand that the physicality of the game, especially at the end of the game, and how difficult it is to get open and how to set yourself up. It seems basic, or something easy, but it's not."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Detroit:



Barlow, Bassey, Wesley out (g league)

Vassell out (left knee procedure)

Richardson questionable (right quad contusion)

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Pistons have outrebounded their opponents in three-straight games.

2. The Pistons are 0-16 on the road when trailing at the end of the third period.

3. The Pistons have attempted more free throws than their opponents in 12-straight games.

4. The Spurs have turned the ball over more than their opponent in three-straight games.

5. The Spurs are 0-10 at home when trailing after the third period.