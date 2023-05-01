Spurs set to drop new set of limited edition T-shirts for Alamodome game

In this exclusive look, the Spurs will be offering fans more limited-edition merch to celebrate the return to the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO — In just a matter of days, the San Antonio Spurs will be making their way back to their former home to face the Warriors at the Alamodome on Jan. 13 as part of the franchise's 50th-anniversary celebration.

From 1993-2002, the Silver and Black called the Alamodome home.

There, the team saw the rise of Tim Duncan, the formation of the "Twin Towers" era (Duncan and David Robinson), Sean Elliott's "Memorial Day Miracle" shot, the first NBA title celebration in 1999, and the start of the dynasty era.

And the team will be sure fans in attendance will be wearing new, exclusive Spurs gear for the much-anticipated game.

In an exclusive for KENS 5, the Spurs will have four new additional limited edition Alamodome T-shirts that will only be available for purchase at the game, while supplies last.

All four shirts feature the team's iconic Fiesta colors and reflect the 1990s style.

Two of the shirts feature the Alamodome, one features an homage to the Spurs' 1996 All-Star Game logo, one shirt has a retro-court with a basketball breaking through, and one is set in a western style with the Dome in the background.

The shirts will be available for $25 at the eight Spurs Fan Shop locations throughout the Alamodome, including the Spurs Merch truck that will be set up on the H-E-B Plaza.

"The people will go crazy for it and it will be a fun night," head coach Gregg Popovich said.

And you can also help the Spurs break the NBA's all-time attendance record.

ABOUT THOSE TICKETMASTER SPURS LIMITED EDITION T-SHIRTS

Some Spurs fans were disappointed they missed out on the exclusive Alamodome shirts sold exclusively by Ticketmaster.

In case you missed it, for an extra $10, fans can get a shirt to commemorate the team's return to the Dome, but only by buying tickets from Ticketmaster.

However, to help fans who missed out, if there are any remaining shirts at game time, the Spurs will have them available for sale at the Alamodome for $15 as a doorbuster deal, while supplies last.

Fans going will be given a Fiesta-colored lens for the cell phone to fill the Alamodome with the iconic alternate colors. The dome will be decked out in a retro court, and a pair of San Antonio river barges, reflective of the five-time NBA champion’s celebratory river parades, will be stationed around the perimeter of the court for all fans to view.

TICKET INFORMATION