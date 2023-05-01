'It will be a fun night' | Popovich looking forward to returning to the Alamodome

From 1993-2002, the Silver and Black called the Alamodome home.

NEW YORK — In just a few days, the San Antonio Spurs will be making their way back to their former home, the Alamodome, as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration.

The team will host the Warriors for the much-anticipated game and the team is in the chase to break the NBA attendance record.

There the team saw the rise of Tim Duncan, the formation of the "Twin Towers" era (Duncan and David Robinson), Sean Elliott's "Memorial Day Miracle" shot, the first NBA title celebration in 1999, and the start of the dynasty era.

It is also where Gregg Popovich began his first steps as an NBA head coach and he's looking forward to heading back.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I remember playing some games in there and it's pretty weird," Popovich quipped.

The team is rolling out so much for the big night.

Fans going will be given a fiesta-colored lens for the cell phone to fill the Alamodome with the iconic alternate colors. The dome will be decked out in a retro court and a pair of San Antonio river barges, reflective of the five-time NBA champion’s celebratory river parades, will be stationed around the perimeter of the court for all fans to view.

The team also announced it surpassed the 53,000 tickets sold mark placing the game as the third-largest crowd in NBA history.

That's a lot of Spurs fans heading to the game and Popovich is impressed.

"It's crazy. We don't play in front of those numbers of people very often," he said.

He also recalls players adjusting to playing in a dome.

It was notorious for its poor depth perception for perimeter shooters. Players had to adjust their shots, and reset their line-of-sight.

A quirk of playing in the Dome that the Spurs' head coach remembers fondly.

"The [depth] perception is very strange as you can imagine," he said.

Tickets are still available to help the Spurs break the league attendance record currently held by the Hawks in 1998 with 62,046 fans.

And to make the Alamodome night more memorable, the team announced that the 1990s rap duo, "Tag Team" will perform at halftime.