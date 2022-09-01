Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

Can the Spurs snap their 5-game losing streak on Saturday night?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (15-27) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (21-22) Saturday night. The Spurs are on a five-game losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost to the Cavaliers, 114-109, in San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 30 points off 14-23 shooting with 14 rebounds and eight assists. Keldon Johnson had 18 points and Bryn Forbes ended the night with 15 points.

Here are five things to watch for in Saturday's game:

1. The Clippers have lost two-straight games on the road heading into tonight's game versus the Spurs.

2. The Clippers are averaging 94.0 points per game in their last three games.

3. The Clippers are 2-14 this season when making fewer three-pointers than their opponent.

4. The Spurs are 3-5 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

5. The Spurs have lost three-straight games to the Clippers in San Antonio.