x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Go Spurs Go!

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

Can the Spurs snap their 5-game losing streak on Saturday night?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (15-27) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (21-22) Saturday night. The Spurs are on a five-game losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost to the Cavaliers, 114-109, in San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 30 points off 14-23 shooting with 14 rebounds and eight assists. Keldon Johnson had 18 points and Bryn Forbes ended the night with 15 points.

RELATED: Spurs drop home game to Cavs, 114-109, despite Murray's big night | Game Recap

Here are five things to watch for in Saturday's game:

1. The Clippers have lost two-straight games on the road heading into tonight's game versus the Spurs.

2. The Clippers are averaging 94.0 points per game in their last three games.

3. The Clippers are 2-14 this season when making fewer three-pointers than their opponent.

4. The Spurs are 3-5 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

5.  The Spurs have lost three-straight games to the Clippers in San Antonio.

Stay here on KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5

Related Articles

In Other News

Bryn Forbes breaks down what went wrong after Spurs lose to Rockets 128-124