Ex-Spur Samanic signs with Knicks

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, former Spurs forward Luka Samanic has signed a two-way deal with the Knicks following his release from San Antonio.
Samanic played two seasons for the Spurs, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes over 36 games.
Originally selected by San Antonio with the 19th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, he appeared in 39 games for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.1 minutes.
Following his release from the Spurs, Jakob Poeltl spoke about his former teammate.
Samanic and the Knicks will make their lone visit to San Antonio on Dec. 7.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5