Ex-Spur Samanic signs with Knicks

The Spurs 2019 No. 19 pick is heading to the Big Apple on a two-way deal.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, former Spurs forward Luka Samanic has signed a two-way deal with the Knicks following his release from San Antonio.

The New York Knicks and former Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic have agreed on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2021

Samanic played two seasons for the Spurs, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes over 36 games.

Originally selected by San Antonio with the 19th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, he appeared in 39 games for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.1 minutes.

Following his release from the Spurs, Jakob Poeltl spoke about his former teammate.