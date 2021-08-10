FiveThirtyEight predicts Spurs among worst teams in Western Conference

Will the Spurs silence the naysayers?

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas bookmakers project the Spurs to win 28.5 games for the 2021-22 regular season and circle the bottom of the West.

And FiveThirtyEight agrees but foresees the Spurs will get more than 28 wins.

The data-driven website which crunches numbers to predict wide-ranging outcomes released its NBA team win-loss projections.

Their analysis says the Spurs will finish the season 36-46 landing 12th overall in the Western Conference. In addition, FiveThirtyEight says the "Silver & Black" has a 21-percent shot at making the postseason.

The Kings, Rockets, and Thunder are projected to be worse than the Spurs the website projects.

The Spurs are in a full rebuild as the team will seek to develop their young talent this upcoming season.

Add in how the team is devoid of an All-Star and is in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, and one can understand why the team is projected to have more losses and than wins.

But don't tell that to Lonnie Walker IV.

Ahead of the start of the season, he made it loud and clear the team sees the disrespect.

I heard all the disrespect. We acting different this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/G02mUz9VdR — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) August 22, 2021

The Spurs will open the new season on Oct. 20 against the Magic on Oct. 20 at the AT&T Center where the team will aim to proves doubters wrong.

Do you agree with FiveThirtyEight's prediction? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.