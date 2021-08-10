'They're going to play hard every night' | NBA Scout gives assessment of Spurs 2021-22 team

It is not a very glowing assessment of the team.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs will tip off their 2020-21 season on Oct. 20 against the Magic at home but an anonymous NBA scout isn't expecting much from this year's team.

Sports Illustrated recently released a scout's assessment on San Antonio ahead of the start of the season.

Needless to say, it isn't glowing.

The scout starts by saying the Spurs have not been good for the past seasons before he dives into specific players on the current roster.

"They're going to play hard every night, but again, what floor and ceiling they have, I think they're both kind of low," the scout said. "I think Dejounte Murray is a good player. I think they have some pretty good players on that team, but I just think where did they go? What direction is it? Derrick White is a good player and a lot of people like Keldon Johnson."

The scout goes on to question some of San Antonio's offseason moves and asks if the team will ever hit the top-10 of the NBA Draft to find a franchise-changing player for their rebuild.

"They signed Doug McDermott and Bryn Forbes, but they signed Zach Collins. I think at what point, it's just as a team that's never going to bottom out, so they'll never get high into the lottery to maybe get a difference-maker," the scout added. "I think it's just going to be another season where they're just kind of playing for the sake of playing game."

Many project the Spurs to circle the bottom of the Western Conference.

FiveThirtyEight predicts the Spurs finishing No. 12 in the West while Las Vegas oddsmakers believe the team will finish with 28.5 games.

Both predict the Spurs to miss the playoffs yet again and if so, it would mark a third-consecutive season of no postseason play.

With the team in a rebuild, it is an open question if trades will be made to better the roster.

San Antonio has been linked to Sixers' Ben Simmons since the offseason began but nothing has transpired.

